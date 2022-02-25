ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deke Dickerson, the Beard-O-Fonics, All Star Benefit for Greg Germani, The Mystery Men, The Wheel Knockers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeke Dickerson is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist and film...

GQMagazine

The Real-Life Diet of Country Star Russell Dickerson, Who Has to Avoid the "Taco Bell Trap"

When pop-country heartthrob Russell Dickerson first hit the road as a touring musician, he fell into what he calls the “Taco Bell trap”—a few drinks with the band after a show can apparently become a fast food run in a hurry. But these days, when he jumps onstage in a tight white t-shirt, it's quite clear he's a fit guy. His current tour, All Yours, All Night, bears the name of one of Dickerson’s hit songs, which is about finishing up a long workweek and going straight to his lover’s house to do, you know, sustained physical activity. That type of high-level performance requires a lot of stamina (we’d assume) that can only be achieved with a diligent fitness routine fueled by healthy eating habits.
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
Missouri State
WANE 15

Red is the new Green: Local law firm rebrands

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Once the billboards began going up, Chad Romey began getting the texts. Never before had he really been the public face of anything, but all of a sudden there he was, his photo gigantic along Interstate 69. Or plastered on an ad in a magazine or newspaper. Or on another […]
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
#Untamed Youth#The Beard#Mystery Men#American
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Reacts To New AEW Announcement

Cody Rhodes has been one of the key figures in AEW ever since the company was first announced, but the three time TNT Champion has been making headlines recently because it was announced that he has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Despite the fact that Cody has left the...
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey reflects on hair transformation after developing ‘baseball-sized bald spot’

Matthew McConaughey has addressed his full head of hair and revealed how he transformed it through dedication and a hair-growth ointment.The actor, 52, was asked about his formerly thinning hair, and what he did to change it, during an interview with LadBible, where he revealed that he grew his hair back by “fully committing” to applying a topical ointment every day.According to McConaughey, who acknowledged that he “didn’t have any of this” as he showed the interviewer the hair growing in around his hairline and also had a “silver dollar” spot where he was balding on the back of...
Popculture

HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares 'Big News' With Fans

HGTV's Jasmine Roth is embarking on a big new adventure. The Help! I Wrecked My House star shared Sunday that she and her husband Brett Roth, as well as their daughter Hazel Lynn Roth, are about to see plenty more snow because they are putting roots down in Utah! The designer and builder has purchased a plot of land in the state, and she and her husband are getting ready to build a new family home.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Looked Nothing Like Teeter During SAG Awards Appearance

Jen Landon was one of the many “Yellowstone” stars to attend the recent Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony over the weekend. “Yellowstone” fans know Jen Landon as the foul-mouthed, uber-confident ranch hand, Teeter. Well, Landon is nothing like Teeter in real life, which is a credit to her incredible acting skills. The actress, who is the daughter of famous actor Michael Landon really makes Teeter pop off the screen. With her flowing pink hair and extreme southern accent, Teeter is a “Yellowstone” character unlike any other. She was rewarded for work on the show recently, being bumped up to series regular for the upcoming fifth season.
