ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Urban Bush Women: Legacy + Lineage + Liberation

creativeloafing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 1984 by choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Urban Bush Women (UBW) is a...

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Culpeper Star Exponent

EDITORIAL: Black women journalists create a lasting legacy

Looking out the window from my fourth-floor office, I can see the Richmond Free Press building—a place where history has been made and continues to blossom. During a ceremony this month, the Society of Professional Journalists’ Virginia Pro Chapter awarded the founders of this Black-owned publication with the George Mason Award. In reading about the tribute to them, including the late Raymond H. Boone Sr. and wife Jean Patterson Boone, the current publisher, I felt a connection.
SOCIETY
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lineage#Power Of Women#The Voices#Choreographer#Performing#Ubw
HipHopDX.com

Papoose Talks 'Emotional' Experience Of Filming 'Love & Hip Hop: Lineage To Legacy'

Exclusive – Papoose and several of his Love & Hip Hop: New York co-stars recently participated in a special edition of the long-running reality show called Love & Hip Hop: Lineage To Legacy, which premiered on February 7. Using DNA samples collected by DNA Identity Expert Dr. Gina Paige, co-founder of African Ancestry, the show aimed to do a deep dive into the cast’s African roots.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

The Dark Truth Behind Captain And Tennille’s Relationship

Daryl Dragon (the Captain) and Toni Tennille — better known as the Captain and Tennille —appeared to have a loving relationship and marriage, but it wasn’t at all like that behind closed doors. She writes in her memoir, Toni Tennille, about the truth surrounding their relationship, marriage, and eventual divorce, essentially revealing that their ‘love’ was a total lie.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey reflects on hair transformation after developing ‘baseball-sized bald spot’

Matthew McConaughey has addressed his full head of hair and revealed how he transformed it through dedication and a hair-growth ointment.The actor, 52, was asked about his formerly thinning hair, and what he did to change it, during an interview with LadBible, where he revealed that he grew his hair back by “fully committing” to applying a topical ointment every day.According to McConaughey, who acknowledged that he “didn’t have any of this” as he showed the interviewer the hair growing in around his hairline and also had a “silver dollar” spot where he was balding on the back of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares 'Big News' With Fans

HGTV's Jasmine Roth is embarking on a big new adventure. The Help! I Wrecked My House star shared Sunday that she and her husband Brett Roth, as well as their daughter Hazel Lynn Roth, are about to see plenty more snow because they are putting roots down in Utah! The designer and builder has purchased a plot of land in the state, and she and her husband are getting ready to build a new family home.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Looked Nothing Like Teeter During SAG Awards Appearance

Jen Landon was one of the many “Yellowstone” stars to attend the recent Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony over the weekend. “Yellowstone” fans know Jen Landon as the foul-mouthed, uber-confident ranch hand, Teeter. Well, Landon is nothing like Teeter in real life, which is a credit to her incredible acting skills. The actress, who is the daughter of famous actor Michael Landon really makes Teeter pop off the screen. With her flowing pink hair and extreme southern accent, Teeter is a “Yellowstone” character unlike any other. She was rewarded for work on the show recently, being bumped up to series regular for the upcoming fifth season.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Halle Berry Stuns in a Black Sheer Dress at the 2022 NAACP Awards

Here comes Halle Berry wearing another stunning fashion look to this year’s NAACP Awards. This past Saturday, the Moonfall star posted a video of herself strutting down the pavement in her red carpet outfit. The 55-year-old actress rocked a black-sheer floral dress (from the ELIE SAAB Haute Couture fall 2021 collection) with high stiletto heels to match.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy