BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - An 8-year-old girl from Early County is working to encourage other people like her through her love for writing. “My ‘TT’ wrote a book, and she thought I was playing, and she started laughing at me and everything. But then, I made a book and she was ‘oh she really does want to write a book.’ " says Bri’Yonna Sealy, author.

EARLY COUNTY, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO