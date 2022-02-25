ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Brainsleeve, Massive 45, Ha$e

creativeloafing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrainsleeve, Massive 45, and Ha$e play...

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk & His OTF Crew Get Rowdy In 'AHHH HA' Video

When Lil Durk’s new album 7220 was set to drop the same day as Kanye West’s DONDA 2, the idea of a Chicago showdown excited both party’s ravenous fans. Unfortunately for the OTF rapper, he ended up having to push the release date of his project at the last minute.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
DoYouRemember?

The Dark Truth Behind Captain And Tennille’s Relationship

Daryl Dragon (the Captain) and Toni Tennille — better known as the Captain and Tennille —appeared to have a loving relationship and marriage, but it wasn’t at all like that behind closed doors. She writes in her memoir, Toni Tennille, about the truth surrounding their relationship, marriage, and eventual divorce, essentially revealing that their ‘love’ was a total lie.
RELATIONSHIPS
NME

‘a-ha The Movie’ documentary heading to UK cinemas in May

A-ha The Movie, a documentary about the Norwegian synth-pop band, will be released in UK cinemas on May 27. The film follows a-ha over a period of four years, featuring unreleased footage and interviews with members Pål Waaktaar-Savoy, Magne Furuholmen and Morten Harket. Following its world premiere at the...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Durk Pushes Back ‘7220’ Album Release Date; Shares New Song ‘AHHH HA’

Earlier this month, Lil Durk announced that he will be releasing his new album 7220 on Feb. 22nd, the same day Kanye drops DONDA 2. Over the past few days, Durk had not mentioned his album at all, leading fans to believe that it might be pushed back. The prediction was spot on. The Chicago rapper has announced tonight that 7220 will now release on March 11th. He has also unveiled the official artwork for the album which you can see below.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy