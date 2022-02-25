Brainsleeve, Massive 45, Ha$e

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
When Lil Durk’s new album 7220 was set to drop the same day as Kanye West’s DONDA 2, the idea of a Chicago showdown excited both party’s ravenous fans. Unfortunately for the OTF rapper, he ended up having to push the release date of his project at the last minute.
Miranda Lambert sure knows how to spark a big reaction from her fans, and she just got another big one with her latest social media post. The country star took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself brandishing postcards that she had signed in a dazzling new look. WATCH:...
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce.
Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did.
“They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said.
Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play.
“Very active, very playful. He liked to run around. He thought he was some sort of super hero. He was my super hero,” she said.
Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
Instagram vs. reality! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans were shocked to see Mahogany Roca make her season 5 debut on the February 20 episode, since all signs of her story line with long-distance love Ben Rathbun seemingly pointed to her being a catfish because of how edited her pictures seem.
Daryl Dragon (the Captain) and Toni Tennille — better known as the Captain and Tennille —appeared to have a loving relationship and marriage, but it wasn’t at all like that behind closed doors. She writes in her memoir, Toni Tennille, about the truth surrounding their relationship, marriage, and eventual divorce, essentially revealing that their ‘love’ was a total lie.
Tim McGraw has had a starring role in Yellowstone's prequel, 1883, playing the role of James Dutton in the hit show. The actor opened up about the last day of filming in footage shared on Sunday ahead of the series finale, and he had a lot to say!. The video...
A-ha The Movie, a documentary about the Norwegian synth-pop band, will be released in UK cinemas on May 27. The film follows a-ha over a period of four years, featuring unreleased footage and interviews with members Pål Waaktaar-Savoy, Magne Furuholmen and Morten Harket. Following its world premiere at the...
Jim Jones has been in the game for a long time, and there’s been a lot of artists that he’s had an opportunity to sign. One of the biggest names Capo came across was none other than Drake, who was shopped around heavily early in his career. During...
The title of Tauren Wells’ new single might be “Fake It,” but the Christian star is an authentic dynamo on the track. With the help of featured performer Aaron Cole, who co-wrote the song with Wells, Chris. Stevens and Emily Weisband (Stevens co-produced with Tedd T.), Wells...
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has released details on their 2022-23 season. The season marks the 40th anniversaty of joseph meyerhoff symphony hall. It starts with an anniversary concert led by principal pops conductor Jack Everly in his final season.
Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
Earlier this month, Lil Durk announced that he will be releasing his new album 7220 on Feb. 22nd, the same day Kanye drops DONDA 2. Over the past few days, Durk had not mentioned his album at all, leading fans to believe that it might be pushed back. The prediction was spot on. The Chicago rapper has announced tonight that 7220 will now release on March 11th. He has also unveiled the official artwork for the album which you can see below.
American Chopper star Paul Teutul Sr. is showing off his adorable granddaughter in his new Instagram post. The 72-year old motorcycle aficionado has a softer side when it comes to his family. The father of four is now a grandfather of seven, but gives special attention to his only granddaughter.
