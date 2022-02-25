Standards and Classics of Love 2022

If you like the taste of black pepper, and lots of it, you'll love the classic French dish, steak au poivre, with loads of cracked peppercorns pressed into the meat. Use strip steaks, called for here, or upgrade the meat to thick beef tenderloin steaks, in which case you need four 6- to 8-ounce pieces. Either of these cuts pairs well with the peppery cream sauce. After coating the steaks with the peppercorns, cook them in a heavy skillet until they form a crust. When they're done to your liking (test them with an instant-read thermometer; don't cook expensive steaks without one) remove the meat from the pan and rest it in a warm place while you prepare the sauce. You'll cook shallots with Cognac, stock, and finally, a little cream. Serve the steaks with roasted or mashed potatoes, which will soak up the zesty sauce, and add another nice texture to the plate.

