Click here to read the full article. Cursive frontman Tim Kasher will release a new solo album, Middling Age, on April 15 via 15 Passenger Records. The musician has previewed the album with lead single “I Don’t Think About You,” which features vocals from Cursive’s Megan Siebe. The song, which arrived along with a self-directed music video, sees Kasher reflecting on a lost love. “‘I Don’t Think About You’ is a song that came together fairly quickly for me as I absentmindedly hummed the title over and over again whilst working out the chords,” Kasher said in a statement. “The conceit reminds...

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO