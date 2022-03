[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 11B premiere of The Walking Dead. Read at your own risk!]. The Walking Dead's Season 11B premiere, "No Other Way," was a major episode for Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan). Maggie resolved — for now — her two most vexing problems. The first was her ongoing battle with the Reapers, the masked cultists who had been terrorizing her people since they'd been in Meridian before. In that conflict, she welched on a deal that would have allowed her people and the surviving Reapers to walk away from the fight with their lives and instead killed the Reapers in cold blood. Rather than give the Reapers the opportunity to attack her people again, Maggie shot them in the back. Leah (Lynn Collins) was injured during the rampage, but she survived and escaped the scene, so we probably haven't seen the last of her. And she's going to be as angry at Maggie for killing her people as Maggie is at Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for killing hers.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO