The Taliban are conducting a massive security sweep of Kabul and other Afghan cities, their spokesman said Sunday, going house-to-house in search of weapons and criminals blamed for a recent spate of robberies and kidnappings. The operation, which started Friday, has alarmed many who fear being targeted because of their association with the previous Western-backed regime or the US-led foreign forces who finally withdrew on August 31. Some irate residents posted videos on social media showing homes they said had been trashed during Taliban searches, but several people told AFP their encounters had been polite and cursory. "It was just my nephew at home when they came and they made a big mess," said one resident, who asked not to be named, showing AFP a series of pictures that revealed considerable disruption.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO