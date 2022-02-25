ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Conversations with God

ekalakaeagle.com
 4 days ago

You know Lord, when looking out at the starry sky, a song comes to mind: “My Lord! What a Morning!”[1] (From Rev. 6:12-13: … when the stars begin to fall). A glimpse of falling stars is the Perseid Meteor shower, in early August {HEY! – it’s still...

www.ekalakaeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’

The author of this month’s KELOLAND Living Book Club book believes that the only way to cure our nation’s problem with racism is to start talking to each other. He’d like that conversation to continue until it becomes uncomfortable–and talk beyond that discomfort for us to really hear one another.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DoYouRemember?

The Dark Truth Behind Captain And Tennille’s Relationship

Daryl Dragon (the Captain) and Toni Tennille — better known as the Captain and Tennille —appeared to have a loving relationship and marriage, but it wasn’t at all like that behind closed doors. She writes in her memoir, Toni Tennille, about the truth surrounding their relationship, marriage, and eventual divorce, essentially revealing that their ‘love’ was a total lie.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Phil Lord
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Southern Cross
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion returns to social media to reveal sadness in emotional statement

Celine Dion has been rather silent on social media since cancelling the remaining shows of her tour due to health reasons. The singer has briefly returned at times to mark special occasions, such as her son René-Charles's 21st birthday and Valentine's Day – but on Monday she shared a very emotional statement in support of the people of Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey reflects on hair transformation after developing ‘baseball-sized bald spot’

Matthew McConaughey has addressed his full head of hair and revealed how he transformed it through dedication and a hair-growth ointment.The actor, 52, was asked about his formerly thinning hair, and what he did to change it, during an interview with LadBible, where he revealed that he grew his hair back by “fully committing” to applying a topical ointment every day.According to McConaughey, who acknowledged that he “didn’t have any of this” as he showed the interviewer the hair growing in around his hairline and also had a “silver dollar” spot where he was balding on the back of...
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wedding plan details

Curious about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding plans? Find out all the latest details below!. So Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got unexpectedly engaged late last year after their whirlwind year romance, and after waiting nearly 6 months after agreeing to walk down the aisle the "grungy" couple have finally revealed some details about their upcoming nuptuals.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Actor Lands Thrilling New Movie Role

Yellowstone actor Rob Kirkland has landed a thrilling new movie role, in the wake of Yellowstone's fourth season finale. According to Deadline, Kirkland will be starring opposite Nick Cassavetes (Prisoners of the Ghostland), Dajana Gudić (All-Star Weekend), Paul Johansson (SyFy's Van Helsing), and Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.) in Dyad. The film is directed by directed by Patrick Flaherty from a script written by Will Hirschfeld. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers Below.
MOVIES
Popculture

HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares 'Big News' With Fans

HGTV's Jasmine Roth is embarking on a big new adventure. The Help! I Wrecked My House star shared Sunday that she and her husband Brett Roth, as well as their daughter Hazel Lynn Roth, are about to see plenty more snow because they are putting roots down in Utah! The designer and builder has purchased a plot of land in the state, and she and her husband are getting ready to build a new family home.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy