PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Take a bumpy ride over the Swindell Bridge, and there are dozens of potholes in the bridge deck and exposed rebar where, until some recent patching, folks say you could see the Parkway North below. Some say they race across it, fearing it might collapse onto the highway underneath them. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “I’m afraid that this bridge might collapse because each time I see the damage it is worse and they’re not doing anything about it,” said Darnetia Barnett of Perry Hilltop. Of the 175 bridges in “poor” condition in Allegheny County, 19 — including the Swindell Bridge —...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO