China

China is asking its citizens to register for chartered flights out of Ukraine, a day after asking them to 'stay at home' or display the Chinese flag when driving

By Weilun Soon
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

China announced on Friday that it will be evacuating its citizens from Ukraine. Here, Zhang Jun, front, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks during the Security Council emergency meeting on Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 21, 2022. Zhang Jun on Monday called on all parties concerned to seek "reasonable solutions" to the Ukraine issue.

Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

  • China has started asking its citizens in Ukraine to register for chartered flights out of the country.
  • On Thursday, its embassy in Kyiv had suggested ways for Chinese nationals to keep safe in Ukraine without mentioning evacuation plans.
  • Countries had been urging their citizens in recent weeks to leave Ukraine as fears of a Russian invasion grew.

China said it will be evacuating Chinese nationals in Ukraine as the situation there worsens, the Chinese embassy in Ukraine announced in a WeChat post shared early Friday.

"At present, the domestic situation in Ukraine has deteriorated sharply, and our citizens and Chinese enterprises in Ukraine are facing immense threats to their security," the embassy wrote in the post.

The embassy is inviting those in Ukraine who hold a Chinese passport, travel documents issued by Hong Kong and Macao authorities, or a "Taiwan compatriot permit," a travel document issued by Beijing to Taiwanese residents for entry into China, to register for chartered flights. Those without passports or travel documents will have to show proof of Chinese identification cards, per the post.

Registration ends Sunday, the post said, without giving any indication of when the flights will depart. There are about 6,000 Chinese nationals in Ukraine living in cities such as Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Sumy, state-run Global Times reported .

China's evacuation announcement comes a day after the Chinese embassy advised nationals in Ukraine to "stay at home" or to display the Chinese flag on their cars if they have to go outside. The embassy encouraged Chinese nationals in Ukraine to look out for each other, but stopped short of asking citizens to evacuate.

In contrast to the timing of China's announcement, many countries have for days and even weeks been advising their citizens to leave Ukraine. South Korea , the US , the UK , Japan , and Israel have all been telling their citizens to evacuate the country as fears of Russia's invasion grew.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Don Fothergill
3d ago

I like the idea of them flying Chinese flags while driving. They make easier targets.

