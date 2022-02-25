Russia Allowed to Compete in 'Eurovision' Despite War With Ukraine
The popular song competition announced in a statement that Russia will still be able to compete amid the Ukraine...www.newsweek.com
The popular song competition announced in a statement that Russia will still be able to compete amid the Ukraine...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0