ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

CDC on the Brink of Easing COVID Guidelines, Including Dropping Mask Recs

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's unclear whether the relaxed measures will apply to schools or federal mask mandates for public...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 13

rose bloom
3d ago

The CDC has admitted it is withholding large portions of COVID-19 data — including on vaccine boosters — from the public because it fears the information could be misinterpreted.

Reply(2)
10
Moody Foodie 1
2d ago

None of this should matter because Biden PROMISED to rid our country of Covid. How is that going? Probably the same as the border huh?

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

CDC to LIFT indoor mask mandates across the US on Friday - but will Joe and Jill still wear theirs?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to loosen its mask mandates Friday as Covid cases plunge nationwide, according to reports. The federal agency plans to unveil a change in the metrics used to determine whether mask recommendations are necessary as it embraces a more 'holistic view' of the pandemic's impact on a community, the Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Yea, that's it Tony! Fauci claims blue state's easing COVID mandates has 'nothing to do with politics' and is following the science as virus cases plunge 44% in one week

White House COVID-19 tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recent surge of blue states lifting pandemic restrictions, such as mask mandates, has 'nothing to do with politics' and is in response to the nation's declining positivity rate. 'I wouldn't say it's the politics. I think it's the different evaluation of...
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 890,000 Americans. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which reached the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to surge in the United States.  Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the population-adjusted death toll in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains the major ‘risk’ of taking off face masks

Parents should continue to let their children wear face masks to protect against COVID-19, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. What he said: “It’s understandable why people want to take masks off the kids. But, right now, given the level...
KIDS
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Recs#Americans#The Associated Press
Inc.com

Bill Gates Says Covid-19 Can Be the Last Pandemic If We Do These 3 Things

The Covid-19 pandemic can be the last major pandemic humanity ever has to face--if we take action now to prepare for the next pathogen threat. That message comes from Bill Gates, who has laid out his recommendations for stopping the next deadly virus in his new book How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, to be published on May 3.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kristen Walters

Residents asked to "take in homeless" to assist with escalating housing crisis in America

Mart Production/Pexels (Canva Pro license.) It's no secret that homelessness is a significant problem that affects hundreds of thousands of people across the country. In a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it was revealed that more than 326,000 people slept in homeless shelters on any given night in 2021. However, this figure does not account for the tens of thousands of additional homeless who choose to live in encampments or regularly sleep on the streets and other public locations.
WBUR

State sending $500 payments to half a million low-income workers

About 500,000 low-income workers across Massachusetts will get a $500 payment from state government next month as the Baker administration rolls out the first premium pay program of its type in the nation, the Executive Office of Administration and Finance announced Tuesday afternoon. The premium pay program was created in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The US Sun

The 8 Omicron symptoms most common in fully jabbed people

OMICRON continues to dominate the Covid scene, with thousands of new cases per day. Booster vaccines, taken by more 65 per cent of Brits, are considered the only meaningful protection against the strain. The top-up doses are effective at preventing hospitalisation in the vast majority of people who are infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
813K+
Followers
84K+
Post
761M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy