Rhyne Howard Day just got a little extra special. On Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. EST, Kentucky Women’s Basketball will face the Auburn Tigers at Memorial Coliseum in what will be the Wildcats’ Senior Day. Howard, the reigning two-time SEC Player of the Year and expected top two WNBA Draft pick, is set to be recognized for her record-breaking career at UK. The day has been dubbed “Rhyne Howard Day“, as she is the only senior expected to graduate after this season.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO