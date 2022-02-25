ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody Prices $275 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

By Peabody
 3 days ago
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced the pricing of its offering of $275,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the "notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended...

Holbrook, NY

Holbrook, NY
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

