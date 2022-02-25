Last year he won an Olympic medal. Now he thinks he can’t compete

As recently as the end of last week, a start-up backed by Saudi Arabian government cash looked poised to do real damage to the PGA Tour, the circuit that has been home to the world’s best golfers for half a century. For the Saudis, this new tour was a way to burnish their Western reputation and shift focus from rampant humanitarian abuses, and they had what seemed like an effective plan. Two-time major champion Greg Norman came aboard to head LIV Golf, the company building the new tour, and the Saudis floated new, more player-friendly competition formats than what the PGA Tour offers its top talent. Most importantly, they waved loads of cash in front of some of the tour’s biggest stars, hoping to woo them away from a tour that asks golf’s cream of the crop to share a lot of the pie with less famous professional golfers. It seemed like it was working, until, in a flash, it wasn’t. The man who started the unraveling: Phil Mickelson, who torched the Saudis’ proposal and perhaps his own reputation with one stunning quote.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO