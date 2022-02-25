ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Last year he won an Olympic medal. Now he thinks he can’t compete

By Dylan Dethier
Golf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRory Sabbatini is 45 years old, which makes him old to be a professional athlete. What’s less clear is whether that makes him old to be a professional golfer. In this game, age seems to be a matter of perspective. Professional golf is getting younger. The top 10...

golf.com

ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods called Steve Williams an "idiot"

On a recent episode of Golf's Subpar Podcast, former Tiger Wood's coach Hank Haney spoke about him. "People speculate all the time about him, but they are guessing, I was there, I spent 150 days a year with him for six years. He was incredible, just unbelievable. I would stand...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I don’t see a hell of a lot wrong with it’: Hall of Famer defends Phil Mickelson

Tony Jacklin, who has previously written that players would be “mad” for not taking Saudi Arabian millions, has come to the defense of Phil Mickelson. In an interview this week with Golf Monthly, the two-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer said he didn’t see “a hell of a lot wrong with” Mickelson’s negotiations with a proposed breakaway golf league funded by Saudi Arabian money. Details of the talks came to light last week in a story written by Alan Shipnuck on the Fire Pit Collective golf website, where Mickelson described himself as a key architect in the Saudi league — and added that he hoped the plan would generate leverage in future negotiations with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Brandel Chamblee obliterates "manipulative" Phil Mickelson apology

No sooner had Phil Mickelson's apology statement landed the hot takes and rebuttals were coming in. It is fair to say that his statement was almost as divisive as the original comments that forced him to make it in the first place. Mickelson, if you weren't aware by now, admitted...
GOLF
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
Golf Channel

Honda Classic purse payout: Sepp Straka earns more on Sunday than in any season

Sepp Straka won his first PGA Tour event on Sunday at the Honda Classic, beating Shane Lowry and Daniel Berger in a rainy finish. Straka's victory at PGA National made him the first Austrian-born winner in PGA Tour history. He also made more money at this event than he had in any individual season in his brief Tour career.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Golf Course#Player Impact Program#Honda
Golf.com

I asked an LPGA pro how I can break 80. She said this is a mistake men make

Gemma Drysburgh has never seen me play. She didn’t need to. She knew one of the problems. Drysburgh is one of the lucky ones in the game. Three victories on the Rose Ladies Series. A final-round final grouping last year in Portland. Ridiculous accuracy off the tee. And her grip? That dance we constantly play with our hands? She had that cracked on day one. Literally day one.
GOLF
The Spun

Callaway Announces Decision On Phil Mickelson: Fans React

On Friday night, Phil Mickelson saw yet another longtime sponsor make a tough decision following his controversial comments. In a statement released Friday, Callaway Golf announced it halted its partnership with Mickelson following his comments about the PGA Tour and organizers of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. “Callaway does not...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Tour Star Phil Mickelson

It hasn’t been a great couple of weeks for PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson, who’s been losing sponsorships left and right following his controversial comments on the Saudi “Super League.”. Mickelson, one of the best PGA Tour stars of all-time, admitted that he’s willing to look past...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson LOSES MORE SPONSORS after controversial Saudi & PGA Tour comments

Financial management company Workday have decided to drop Phil Mickelson as spokesman following his recent comments surrounding the PGA Tour and a new Saudi Golf League, according to a report in Golf Digest. The news comes little more than 24 hours after KPMG confirmed they were also ending their sponsorship...
GOLF
Slate

How Phil Mickelson Out-Mickelsoned Himself

As recently as the end of last week, a start-up backed by Saudi Arabian government cash looked poised to do real damage to the PGA Tour, the circuit that has been home to the world’s best golfers for half a century. For the Saudis, this new tour was a way to burnish their Western reputation and shift focus from rampant humanitarian abuses, and they had what seemed like an effective plan. Two-time major champion Greg Norman came aboard to head LIV Golf, the company building the new tour, and the Saudis floated new, more player-friendly competition formats than what the PGA Tour offers its top talent. Most importantly, they waved loads of cash in front of some of the tour’s biggest stars, hoping to woo them away from a tour that asks golf’s cream of the crop to share a lot of the pie with less famous professional golfers. It seemed like it was working, until, in a flash, it wasn’t. The man who started the unraveling: Phil Mickelson, who torched the Saudis’ proposal and perhaps his own reputation with one stunning quote.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods & Phil Mickelson could miss Masters for first time since 1994

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have battled against each other for so long you almost mention them in the same breath. As we head towards Augusta National for the 86th Masters, it could be the first time since 1994 that we don't see them in action together. Lefty has said...
GOLF
Golf.com

Daniel Berger blew a 5-shot lead and Sepp Straka pounced on the opportunity

It was supposed to be a cakewalk for Daniel Berger. And if not that, it surely wasn’t supposed to get as close as it did as fast as it did at The Honda Classic on Sunday. But here we are, discussing Sepp Straka’s first-ever win on the PGA Tour and Berger’s early implosion that brought the rest of the field back into the mix on the Champion Course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
golfmagic.com

Report: Bryson DeChambeau's agent makes statement ahead of API

Bryson DeChambeau is planning to make his PGA Tour return next week to defend the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his agent has said. DeChambeau, 28, memorably won at Bay Hill last year after entertaining the crowds with wildly monstrous drives over water. Seeing that image again was thrown into doubt in...
GOLF
Golf.com

Report: Phil Mickelson dropped as host of The American Express in wake of Saudi comments

The hits keep coming for Phil Mickelson. According to a report on Saturday from The Palm Springs Desert Sun, Mickelson will no longer serve as host of The American Express in the wake of his recent comments about the proposed Saudi golf league. The PGA Tour confirmed to The Desert Sun that Mickelson, who has hosted the event since 2020, will not return to that role in 2023. Additionally, the Mickelson Foundation reportedly will no longer be involved with the event.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

John Merchant: "Jordan used Tiger Woods"

Tiger Woods was told during his formative years not to associate himself with Michael Jordan as they believed Jordan was using Woods. Their friendship didn’t sit well with Woods’ lawyer at the time, John Merchant. According to the biography titled ‘Tiger Woods’, this is what Merchant had to...
NBA

