House Flipper is a great game, especially for those who prefer a more tranquil experience. It fits in the same noble niche as titles like Stardew Valley, PowerWash Simulator, or Unpacking — you just get to turn your brain off a little and enjoy the placid experience of painting a wall or scrubbing a dank dining room into a lovely little breakfast nook. And on Tuesday, the game’s developer took to Twitter to announce an upcoming sequel, along with a gorgeous teaser video.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO