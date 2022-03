(BPT) - It seems like just yesterday their grins were all gums. Now your kids are proudly showing off their transforming smiles and their new permanent teeth. No matter how big they get, parents always want to help their children smile with confidence. Oral health is important at any age, but as permanent teeth start to come in, it’s critical to help keep your child’s smile strong and healthy as they continue to grow.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO