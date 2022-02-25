ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Research Suggests Mental Illness May Be Caused by Early Exposure to Contact Sports

 3 days ago

Bruce Parkman, along with his family, are the founders of the Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma. Their personal story about the loss of their 17-year-old son by suicide, inspired them to spread awareness about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), the dangers of early-age, contact-sports participation and mental illness....

CBS Boston

COVID Lockdowns May Have Caused Brain Inflammation Impacting Mental Health, MGH Study Finds

BOSTON (CBS) — A new study from Massachusetts General Hospital is showing how pandemic lockdowns impacted the human brain. Research shows that for some people, the lifestyle disruptions may have triggered brain inflammation that can impact mental health. Scientists found it can happen whether or not you’ve been sick with COVID. “Since the start of the pandemic, the severity and prevalence of symptoms of psychological distress, fatigue, brain fog, and other conditions have increased considerably in the United States, including among people not infected with SARS-CoV-2,” Mass General researchers stated. Scientists collected blood samples from dozens of study participants before and after “lockdown/stay-at-home...
MENTAL HEALTH
Standard-Examiner

New clinic to focus primarily on mental health illnesses

OGDEN — Weber Human Services is opening a new clinic aimed at helping people who suffer with serious mental illness. The need for a clinic such as this one is great, according to Darin Carver, assistant clinical director at Weber Human Services. Carver added that Utah has higher rates of mental illness than most states, ranking sixth in the nation when it comes to deaths by suicide.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
#Contact Sports#Brain Research#Concussion#Mental Illness#Kid
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Study shows young, healthy adults died from COVID-19 due to ECMO machine shortage

Nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who qualified for, but did not receive, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) due to a shortage of resources during the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, despite being young with few other health issues, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Daily Reflector

ECU Notes: Study of radiation exposure may mitigate heart disease

New research on an image-assisted approach to radiation treatment of breast cancer conducted by East Carolina University’s Dr. Jae Won Jung accurately evaluates partial radiation exposure to the heart during treatment. The research may help reduce future radiation-related heart diseases and could be used for targeted treatment of other...
GREENVILLE, NC
SELF

COVID-19 May Cause These Long-Term Heart Complications, According to New Research

New research published in the journal Nature Medicine has found that people with COVID-19 may be at “substantial” risk of heart complications for at least one year following testing positive. The heart complications can include blood clots, irregular heart rhythm, inflammation, heart attack, and heart failure. In some cases, the complications have even resulted in death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Hearing aids may cut risk of mental decline, study suggests

People with hearing loss who wore hearing aids were less likely to suffer cognitive impairment. Hearing aids may help to reduce a person’s risk of cognitive decline, new reserach suggests. People who suffer hearing loss are more likely to develop mild cognitive impairment (MIC) – a precursor to dementia,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Grey matter covariation and the role of emotion reappraisal in mental wellbeing and resilience after early life stress exposure

Resilience is a process of adaptive recovery crucial in maintaining mental wellbeing after stress exposure. A psychological factor known to buffer stress and promote positive wellbeing outcomes is the ability to regulate emotions. However, the neural networks underlying resilience, and the possible mediating role of emotion regulation, remain largely unknown. Here, we examined the association between resilience and grey matter covariation (GMC) in healthy adults with and without early life stress (ELS) exposure, and whether emotion regulation mediated this brain-resilience association. Source-based morphometry was used to identify spatial patterns of common GMC in 242 healthy participants. Wellbeing was measured using the COMPAS-W Wellbeing Scale. Linear mixed models were run to establish associations between GMC and wellbeing scores. Moderated mediation models were used to examine a conditional mediating effect of emotion regulation on the brain-wellbeing relationship, moderated by ELS exposure. Distinct ELS-related morphometric patterns were found in association with resilience. In participants without ELS exposure, decreased GMC in the temporo-parietal regions was associated with wellbeing. In participants with ELS exposure, we observed increased patterns of covariation in regions related to the salience and executive control networks, and decreased GMC in temporo-parietal areas, which were associated with resilience. Cognitive reappraisal mediated the brain-wellbeing relationship in ELS-exposed participants only. Patterns of stronger GMC in regions associated with emotional and cognitive functioning in ELS-exposed participants with high levels of wellbeing may indicate possible neural signatures of resilience. This may be further heightened by utilising an adaptive form of emotion regulation.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
SCIENCE
WEHT/WTVW

Research suggests total recall may occur at death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) -Arnold Schwarzenegger had a movie about experiencing a total recall but there might be some truth to life flashing before one’s eyes when one has a near-death experience. Scientists from the University of Louisville have researched the phenomenon called life recall to study what happens in one’s brain during death. Life recall […]
LOUISVILLE, KY

