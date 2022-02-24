ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snow to continue into Friday, morning commute could be hazardous

By Bob Kasarda
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of Northwest Indiana until 6 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Hazardous conditions could possibly impact the start of the Friday morning commute, the forecast predicted. Up to 4 inches of snowfall is possible with lake effect snow...

