It may seem like a basic question, but what is constipation? The term can describe many types of problems with moving your bowels. Constipation can mean stools that are hard and pellet-like or of reduced volume. It can also describe excessive straining, not having a daily bowel movement, or feeling like you cannot get all the stool out. All of these are descriptions of constipation, yet the symptoms are different.

