ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

29-year-old killed in crash with semi parked on shoulder

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uapQU_0eOYVl1p00
Melissa Turtinen

A 29-year-old Winona woman was killed when she collided with a semi-truck that was parked on the shoulder of a highway in Winona.

Kendra Atherton-Guenther was driving a Saturn Vue southbound on Highway 61 in Winona at 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday when the collision happened, the Minnesota State Patrol says.

Atherton-Guenther was airlifted to a hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, where she died.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 56-year-old man from Georgia, was not injured in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol described the road condition at the time of the crash as "snow/ice."

A two-day storm dumped snow on much of Minnesota Monday through Tuesday. Winona picked up about an inch of snow, while some areas saw more than a foot.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 5 a.m. on Tuesday through 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, there were more than 540 crashes in the state, including more then 50 that caused injuries.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

10 injured in crash involving school bus in Rochester

Three people were hospitalized and seven children were treated at the scene after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash involved a Toyota Camry, Ford Edge and a school bus that were all going southbound on Highway 52 at Civic Center Drive at around 9:15 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Winona, MN
Accidents
State
Georgia State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Prosecutors seek tougher sentence for driver who rammed Brooklyn Park police cars

Charges have been filed against a shooting suspect who was caught on dashcam slamming into police vehicles during a pursuit in Brooklyn Park. It happened Thursday, after local police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on the 6600 block of 83rd Court North. After making contact with a man who had been shot in the leg, officers saw a a white BMW leaving the garage of the suspect, 45-year-old Terry Neal Johnson.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Bring Me The News

Dozens of crashes, spinouts in the Twin Cities Friday morning

Snow Thursday night into Friday has left some roads snowy and icy, leading to spinouts and crashes across the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's website shows some major highways in the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota are completely or partially covered in snow or ice for Friday morning's commute after it snowed 2.6 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as of midnight.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Investigators reveal new details in unsolved 2001 killing of MN woman

Investigators believe the person who killed Rachel Anthony in 2001 was buying Mickey's Malt Liquor and Kool cigarettes the night she disappeared. Anthony, of Pequot Lakes, was finishing her shift at Ultimate Liquors in Pine River on Feb. 27, 2001, when someone bought the liquor and cigarettes at 9:57 p.m., the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Cass County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
CASS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Accidents
Bring Me The News

State Patrol details fatal crash that shut down portion of Highway 169 Monday

The Minnesota State Patrol has revealed more details about the deadly crash that closed a portion of Highway 169 in the west metro Monday. Stephen J. Olson. 64, was behind the wheel of the 2004 Ford Explorer, the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to the incident report. He was heading southbound on Highway 169 around 12:20 p.m. when his vehicle "made contact with" the highway wall to the left, south of I-394.
MEDICINE LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Arrest made in May 2021 shooting death of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith

Nine months after Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot in the head while jumping on a trampoline in a Minneapolis yard, authorities say they have a suspect. Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) arrested a 19-year-old Minneapolis man at his home around noon Wednesday in connection with Ottoson-Smith's death, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The suspect was booked into Hennepin County Jail at 2:08 p.m. and is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man charged with murder of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith

Murder charges have been filed in Hennepin County District Court against 19-year-old Dpree Shareef Robinson, who is accused of fatally shooting 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith (pictured above) in Minneapolis last year. Robinson was arrested at his home in Minneapolis Wednesday by agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The latest homicide this year in Minneapolis happened Tuesday night when a man was shot in a residential neighborhood on the city's South Side. Shots were reported to the Minneapolis Police Department at 8:38 p.m., prompting officers from the 3rd Precinct to head to the 3300 block of South 25th Avenue where they found a man face down in a yard.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy