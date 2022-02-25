Assassin's Creed Valhalla is free this weekend

Anyone itching for grand adventures in an age where history and myth intertwine can do so in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this weekend at no cost whatsoever.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is currently free until Feb. 28, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X S, Stadia, and PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. As part of the promotion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is 60 percent off during the trial period. We’ll link to each version of the game below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla free trial discount

This free weekend only applies to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and doesn’t include the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion that is coming out on March 10, 2022. The Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris DLCs are not part of the free weekend either.

Safe to say that if you’re looking for something to kill time with, then Assassin’s Creed Valhalla should do the trick. Ubisoft will be supporting this one for quite some time, as the recent content roadmap suggests since the company dubbed it the “first” roadmap of 2022 for the game.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.