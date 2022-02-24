ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sally Kellerman, Hot Lips Houlihan in ‘M*A*S*H’, Dead at 84

By Corey Irwin
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sally Kellerman, the actress best-known for her role as Hot Lips Houlihan in the 1970 film M*A*S*H, has died at the age of 84. News of Kellerman’s passing was confirmed by her son. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the actress died “at an assisted care facility in Woodland Hills [California] after...

