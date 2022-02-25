Health Officials Report 870 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths As U.S. Ponders Possibility of New Round of Boosters

A healthcare worker receiving a dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at Rady Children’s Hospital last year. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Officials from San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 870 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths Thursday.

With the new numbers, there have been 735,522 infections in the county since the pandemic began two years ago, while 5,004 people have died.

Meanwhile, 22 new patients were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, while two patients required intensive care.

On the vaccination front, Moderna executives said Thursday that they believe a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot will be needed late this year due to waning protection from earlier doses.

U.S. health officials have said they are carefully monitoring the data and have not yet made a decision about whether a fourth shot will be necessary.

Moderna said it was working on a new “bivalent” vaccine. It’s a booster designed to tackle the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus, combined with its original COVID-19 vaccine.

– Reuters and staff reports