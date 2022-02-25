ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cunningham's late free throws lead Pistons over Cavaliers

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rg9DY_0eOYLXGR00

Cade Cunningham hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 106-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night in the teams' return from the All-Star break.

“That's a really good team and a model of what we want to build in the next few years,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “That's what makes this a huge win for us.”

Lauri Markkanen split two free throws to put the Cavaliers up 103-102 with 1:01 to play before Cunningham made a pair to put Detroit back in front.

Jarrett Allen turned the ball over and Cunningham hit two more free throws to make it 106-103 with 28.3 seconds left.

Cleveland got three shots at a 3-pointer on the final possession, including a wide-open Brandon Goodwin look at the buzzer that rattled off the rim.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game that was going to come down to getting stops,” Goodwin said. “But give Detroit credit — they were more locked in tonight.”

Hamidou Diallo led Detroit with 21 points and Cunningham added 17.

“All night, it felt like this was going to be a game that would come down to who was fighting harder to get it,” said Diallo, who helped Detroit's second unit to 53 points. “Our group feels like we have to be just as good as the starters if this team is going to win games, and we're getting better at that.”

Markkanen, who had missed 11 games with an ankle injury, scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

“I was a little nervous because we’ve been playing so well and I didn't want to change that,” he said. “It took me a while to get back into a rhythm, but I felt better in the second half.”

Goodwin added 15 for the Cavaliers, who were without guards Darius Garland (back) and Caris LeVert (foot).

“I didn't think we had enough players who were locked into doing what we needed to do to win the game,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “What's disappointing is that I felt like that's how we went into the break and now how we are coming out of it.”

The Cavaliers threatened to pull away in the first half, but missed eight free throws on their way to a 55-52 advantage. Detroit took the lead early in the third, but the Cavaliers came back with an 11-2 run to force Pistons coach Dwane Casey into a timeout.

Jeremi Grant’s 3-pointer finished off a 10-1 run to start the fourth quarter, giving Detroit a 90-83 lead with 9:12 to play. Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff called a timeout after the Pistons moved the advantage to eight points, but Rodney McGruder’s 3-pointer made it an 11-point game.

Markkanen’s fourth-quarter offense helped Cleveland cut the deficit to 102-99 with 2:34 left and, after a Mobley block, Isaac Okoro tied it with a 3-pointer.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland announced plans to open a year-round sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The team announced a multiyear partnership with Caesars Entertainment to run the 10,000-foot gambling establishment, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Pistons: McGruder took four shots, all 3-pointers, and made all of them, giving him 12 points in 16 minutes. ... Marvin Bagley III had 16 points in his home debut with the Pistons.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Pistons: Host the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Brandon Goodwin
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Isaac Okoro
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Hamidou Diallo
Person
Rodney Mcgruder
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons#The Cleveland Cavaliers
ABC News

Golden State Warriors 'did not maintain grit' in 19-point collapse vs. Dallas Mavericks

SAN FRANCISCO -- Heading into the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game against the Mavericks on Sunday night, all arrows pointed toward an easy Golden State victory. For three quarters, the Warriors' defense had been stifling. Their offense was in its classic free-flowing form. They built up a 21-point lead at one point and were up 19 heading into the fourth. But as soon as the final 12 minutes started ticking down, there was a complete momentum shift, and it led to the Warriors losing to Dallas 107-101.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ABC News

Sources: Philadelphia 76ers emerging as front-runners to bring on DeAndre Jordan

The Philadelphia 76ers are emerging as front-runners to acquire center DeAndre Jordan either as a waiver claim or a free-agent signing, sources told ESPN on Monday. The Sixers have been aggressive in pursuit of a backup center since including Andre Drummond in the trade-deadline deal to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, sources said, and the Lakers' waiving of Jordan on Monday moves the Sixers closer to filling that roster hole.
NBA
Lowell Sun

Brown, Tatum lead C’s past Pistons

DETROIT — Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 113-104 on Saturday. The Celtics have won 11 of their last 12 games, the blemish a 112-111 home loss to Detroit on Feb. 16. On Saturday, Boston was able to take advantage of Cade Cunningham’s foul trouble.
NBA
ABC News

With four teams in top 16, Big Ten makes major move in latest NCAA women's basketball seeding reveal

The Big Ten made the biggest jump of any conference, now having four teams among the top 16, in the third and final NCAA women's basketball seeding reveal of the season. The NCAA women's committee released the reveal during halftime of Monday's Baylor-Iowa State game; it takes into account results through Sunday. Being in the top 16 is key in the women's tournament, as it allows teams to host early-round games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
ABC News

ABC News

561K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy