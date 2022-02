NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 / Contrary to the public perception, the housing market has been booming in the past few years despite the pandemic. Most homeowners have seen a 30-40% increase in home values the last few years and are sitting on a lot of equity. With that being said, the interest rates have been very low and most people have secured a low interest rate to keep their monthly income as low as possible. The principle that always seems to be true throughout the years is that home ownership is always the path to attain financial freedom or relief. With home owners sitting on a large nest egg now, some for the first time ever, the question becomes what they should do with it that will help them both now and in the future. Groves Capital is helping homeowners in this position find the right steps for them.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO