Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Rumored To Be In Merger Talks With Ralph Lauren

One of the culture’s most beloved brands might be slotted for an upgrade. Industry experts speculate thatis in talks with Ralph Lauren regarding a possible merger.

As per Axios the American label might be getting courted by the luxury giant. According to the article LVMH has engaged with Ralph and company in exploratory conversations over the last two years to see if a business union between the two organizations is possible. If there is truth to the rumor this could be a marquee moment in fashion as the Ralph Lauren Corporation has built a reputation as a legacy brand and the acquisition could potentially increase LVMH’s market share in the United States market. Additionally, the reports point to Ralph Lauren, who currently holds the chief creative office and executive chairman title, as considering his options for succession.

Over the last couple of years the European-headquartered LVMH has made some very big bets on appealing to younger consumers. In 2021 they announced a 50% partnership with JAY-Z’s Armand de Brignac champagne house and purchased US jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. LVMH’s portfolio currently includes 70+ brands within the wine, spirits, fashion, cosmetics and leather goods categories including Louis Vuitton, Hennessy, Dior, Celine and Givenchy.

Representatives for Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy and Ralph Lauren Corporation have declined comment on the speculation.

Photo: Ralph Lauren