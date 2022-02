Prior to Texas Tech’s upset loss to TCU on Saturday, the Red Raiders were on a four-game winning streak and seemed destined to conclude the regular season on a seven-game jag. After that loss, however, the conclusion of Tech’s Big XII slate could prove to be something of a Waterloo. Up next are the Kansas State Wildcats, a team that already beat the Red Raiders by 11 points earlier this season. Then Texas Tech goes to Oklahoma State where they have won only four times in 25 attempts. What could have been a seven-game winning streak might turn into a trio of consecutive losses. This is what one unexpected defeat can do.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO