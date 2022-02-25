ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

DeSantis tiptoes around Trump and Putin at CPAC

By Christopher Heath, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5W39_0eOY8Kt800

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the second year in a row, Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on the first day of CPAC in Orlando.

For years, the conservative gathering had been held just outside of DC but was relocated in 2021 to the Sunshine State at the height of COVID due to restrictions in Maryland.

Those restrictions and the Biden administration were the focus of the governor’s remarks.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“I can tell you there is one fella who just hates Florida and it’s Joe Biden,” said DeSantis to the thousands packed into the ballroom at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel.

DeSantis took issue with President Joe Biden’s policies on everything from the economy to COVID to immigration.

“If Biden is dumping illegal aliens into the state of Florida, I’m rerouting them to Delaware,” said DeSantis, referencing his budget recommendations which call for millions to deport illegal immigrants.

While much of his 20-minute speech dealt with Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, two names did not appear, “Trump” or “Putin.”

The Governor did not make any mention of Vladimir Putin or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his remarks, even as other speakers denounced the invasion, and a later pair of speakers held a conversation about the foreign policy decisions that preceded the invasion.

As for former President Donald Trump, who is slated to speak on Saturday at CPAC, he won last year’s CPAC straw poll for its pick for president in 2024, with DeSantis a distant second.

However, recent polling from the University of North Florida shows, at least in Florida, the race between Trump and DeSantis is a statistical dead heat.

“I would have to go with Trump. We want to keep DeSantis as our governor,” said Tom Freeman, who drove up to Orlando from Jupiter.

While some people did wear DeSantis campaign apparel, the overwhelming majority of those in attendance had their trademark red MAGA hats and Trump buttons.

“Trump for president and Ron can follow up right behind him,” said Duane Schwingel.

For most of the speakers on Thursday, as well as those in attendance, there was a view that Trump had actually won the 2020 election and that he would run again in 2024, although Trump has not said if he’ll run again.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Face coverings are now optional for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday, as Congress is lifting its mask requirement on the House floor after federal regulators eased guidelines last week in a rethinking of the nation's strategy to adapt to living with a more manageable COVID-19. Congress' Office of the Attending Physician announced the policy change Sunday, lifting a requirement that has been in place for much of the past two years and had become a partisan flashpoint on Capitol Hill. The change ahead of the speech will avoid a potential disruptive display of national tensions and frustration as Biden tries to nudge the country to move beyond the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'We have to stand up:' US govs impose sanctions on Russia

Some U.S. governors are taking matters into their own hands and imposing their own economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Sunday asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to remove Russian-sourced products from stores in the commonwealth. He said the board has already identified Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and urged for sales to cease as quickly as possible, WPXI-TV reported.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates: Some Ukrainian embassy websites down

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The websites of Ukrainian embassies appeared to be down in several western countries including Denmark, Britain, Germany, Spain and Portugal. The Ukrainian embassy in Oslo, Norway, told Danish broadcaster DR Monday that they suspect a cyber attack may have caused the problem. DR said the Ukrainian foreign ministry’s site also was down.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates: Lithuania wants Russia probed for war crimes

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania says it wants the United Nations’ highest court to investigate alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russia and Belarus. The Baltic country’s Justice Minister Evelina Dobrovolska said the proposal was sent to The Hague, Netherlands-based International Criminal Court. The prosecutor has...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpac#Economy#Illegal Immigrants#Covid#Maga
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates: Ukraine says world's largest plane damaged

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s defense industry conglomerate says the world’s largest plane that was in regular operation was heavily damaged in fighting with Russian troops at the airport outside Kyiv where it was parked. The Ukroboronprom company said in a statement that the Antonov-225 was “destroyed” but...
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ukrainian government raises $20 million after plea for cryptocurrency

A crowdfunding appeal from the government of Ukraine has raised nearly $20 million in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s official Twitter account sent out the appeal for money on Saturday as Russia continued its invasion of the country. The tweet provided digital wallet addresses for tokens including bitcoin and ether.
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates: Russia says Kyiv residents can leave safely

MOSCOW, Ukraine — The Russian military says that residents of the Ukrainian capital can use a safe corridor to leave the city if they want. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Monday that Kyiv residents can safely use a highway leading to Vasylkiv just southwest of the Ukrainian capital. The statement came as fighting raged in various parts of the Ukrainian capital, with Ukrainian authorities saying that they were fighting small groups of Russian forces in various sectors of the capital.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates: US to send anti-aircraft Stingers to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday. The exact timing of delivery is not known, but officials say the U.S. is currently working on the logistics of the shipment. The officials agreed to discuss the development only if not quoted by name.
MILITARY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy