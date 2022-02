ST. PETERSBURG -- Last year, Rays relief prospect Colby White was ticketed for Low-A Charleston to start the 2021 season. But as early as Spring Training, the right-hander knew in the back of his mind that he could hold his own against hitters in Double-A. White backed up his belief on the mound, flying through the lower levels of the Tampa Bay system and reaching Double-A Montgomery -- his third team in four months -- in mid-August. But he did more than just hold his own there: The hard-throwing reliever faced 48 batters, and only nine reached safely. At that point, mission accomplished, White allowed himself to think, “This was a good year.”

