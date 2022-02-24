Drive ranking in YMYL categories by mastering E.A.T. with content and links

The Lincoln brand has certainly faced some mixed results in recent surveys and studies as it prepares to go fully electrified by 2027 with new models on the way. Fewer buyers are considering the Lincoln brand when shopping for a new luxury vehicle, though it has managed to do a better job at attracting younger customers. Regardless, Lincoln’s sales have been rather dismal lately, and it’s one of the few automotive brands that’s seeing its vehicles sell for less than MSRP as a result. However, there is some good Lincoln news to share, and it comes to us from Kelly Blue Book.

