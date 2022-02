No. 5-ranked Kansas had a chance to assure itself at least a tie for the 2021-22 Big 12 regular-season title by defeating No. 10 Baylor on Saturday night at Ferrell Center. The Jayhawks, who learned shortly after tip in Waco, that Texas Tech (now 22-7, 11-5) had defeated TCU, failed to finish the task at hand, squandering a 13-point lead in an 80-70 loss to the Bears (24-5, 12-4). This was a day in which KU had to win and the second-place Bears and Red Raiders both lose for KU to earn a portion of a title with three games to play.

WACO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO