CLEVELAND -- Darius Garland's nagging, delicate back injury is threatening to sabotage Cleveland's season. The All-Star point guard missed his third straight game - and eighth overall - on Monday with a bone bruise that needs rest in order to heal, and time isn't an ally of the Cavs, who are trying to hold onto a playoff spot in the tight Eastern Conference while missing their top five guards.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO