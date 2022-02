Elden Ring is now out. People from all over the world dove into the game as soon as it was unlocked to explore the Lands Between and it was exciting to see everyone take their first steps together. I've had the game for a week or so now and couldn't wait to see what players would do with the game. What I didn't expect, however, was to be made temporarily OP by new players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO