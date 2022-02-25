ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA's Mars Rover Spots Jettisoned Drill Bit on Surface of Red Planet

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent photo taken by NASA's Perseverance rover features a peculiar object that some might mistake for evidence of an...

wflanews.iheart.com

Kenneth Riley
1d ago

Lol, the only thing they find on Mars is Earths own trash. Great job humanity. Next will be a crashed Tesla.

Idadude
1d ago

Comments on this thread are pretty sad. That little leftover piece of scientific equipment isn’t going to hurt anything. If we ever do colonize Mars (unlikely) that little artifact will end up in a museum….

Alex Mink
23h ago

Its the abrading bit from preserverance. its made of stainless steel, its not going to impact anything on the planet... calm down

Space.com

What is the temperature on Mars?

The temperature on Mars is relatively low, averaging about minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 60 degrees Celsius). The temperature on Mars is much colder than on Earth. But then, the planet is also farther from the sun. The small, barren planet also has a thin atmosphere that is 95 percent carbon dioxide.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens: 'The Moon Landing in 1969 Was Completely Faked'

Republican pundit Candace Owens took to Twitter to share a longtime conspiracy theory she believes is true. "Now for some light-hearted fun. What's the one "conspiracy theory" that no matter what anyone says you believe is true. Mine is that the moon landing in 1969 was completely faked. Just nothing about it makes sense. Especially NASA "accidentally erasing" the original footage," Owens tweeted.
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
Andrei Tapalaga

5 Million-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Is Being Brought Back to Life

The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
New York Post

Jaw-dropping 480-foot superyacht that can be submerged in water sets sail

A jaw-dropping 480-foot superyacht that can be submerged in water and boasts an open-air tennis court has set sail after a three-year conversion. The unique vessel, named OK, began its life as a yacht transportation ship in Japan in 1982 before work began to transform it into a semi-submersive yacht at the Karmarine Shipyard in Turkey.
The Independent

Earth being followed by a ‘Trojan asteroid’, scientists confirm

Earth is being followed by a “Trojan asteroid”, scientists have confirmed.It is only the second such object ever discovered – and a much more promising specimen than the previous one, researchers say.What’s more, humans may one day be able to visit the rock, settling “human bases” there, researchers say.Trojan asteroids share their orbit with a planet. The small objects stay in a stable orbit just ahead of or behind the world that they are attached to.They have been found a number of times in the past, and take their name from those that were first found around Jupiter, where they...
BGR.com

NASA captured first-of-their-kind images of Venus that are stunning

NASA designed the Parker Solar Probe to study the sun. However, the spacecraft has also managed to capture a series of first-of-their-kind images of Venus. The images feature the surface of Venus in visible light. A first for NASA. Parker captured the photos using its Wide-Field Imager (WISPR). The images were snapped during two gravity-assisted flybys in July 2020 and February 2021.
