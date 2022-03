Welcome to Farrah-dise! The controversial ‘Teen Mom OG’ alum joined her former co-stars during the Feb. 1 episode of ‘Family Reunion’. Farrah Abraham is back! The controversial reality TV star made her triumphant return to the Teen Mom franchise on Feb. 1, when she surprised her former co-stars with an appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd had previously revealed they invited everyone from the franchise to join the reunion, but we don’t think anyone expected Farrah to show up. Especially because she’s feuded with her co-stars for years. However, the cast (and we) were proven wrong when Farrah showed up out of nowhere in the final few minutes of this week’s episode.

