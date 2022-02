Kyler Murray wants to remain an Arizona Cardinal, but he wants a long-term commitment from the franchise. Three days after Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill made it known Murray was part of the team's "long-term plan," the quarterback's agent Erik Burkhardt on Monday released a lengthy statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that stated Murray "absolutely wants to be" the Cardinals' long-term quarterback, but "it is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize" signing him to an extension.

