Ezikpe carries Old Dominion past FAU 70-51

There is good news to report on the father of New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. According to TMZ Sports, Robinson's father, Mitchell Robsinson Jr., has been found safe after being reported missing for two weeks. TMZ Sports says Mitchell Jr. was found after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Clayton, Missouri early Tuesday morning. The Clayton Police Department said that Mitchell was listed missing by Escambia County police after then ran his name through the system. They informed Robinson that his father was found safe.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO