Liberty Media made a ton of money off the Atlanta Braves last season. So, they should have plenty to spend on Freddie Freeman, right?. A lie suggesting it’s not profitable to own an MLB team has been perpetuated by owners throughout the lockout. While some seasons — such as the pandemic-shortened 2020 league year — are anomalies, the majority of full campaigns produce plenty of income for major-league teams and the billionaires who own them.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO