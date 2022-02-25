ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Our Favorite Garcelle Beauvais Hair Slay Moments

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fd46L_0eOXsM7i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNJ2L_0eOXsM7i00

Source: D Dipasupil / Contributor / Getty

We are always here for a good hair slay moment and Garcelle Beauvais has given us plenty! From her natural glam as a former cast member on The Jamie Foxx Show to her full-on glam as a reality tv cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills t o her fierce glam as a television host on the daytime talk show, The Real , the 55-year-old beauty has given us hair envy every chance she gets! She’s redoubtable the queen of the switch-up as the actress and television personality is known for slaying her different hairstyles to perfection, rocking everything from messy ponytails, to slicked-back buns, to bobs, to big, soft Hollywood inspired curls and everything in between. And yes, we love each and every hair moment she gives us!

Although it’s impossible to pick just one hair moment that we love from the legendary television queen, we can round up a few of our favorites! Let’s take a look back at a few of Garcelle’s best hair moments that we can’t stop thinking about! Here, are our favorite hair slay moments from the Haitian-American actress that give us hair envy time and time again.

1. Soft Curls

Source:Garcelle Beauvais's Instagram

This look was absolutely made for Garcelle Beauvais. The big, soft curls frame her face to perfection and make her look even more stunning than she already is.

2. High Pony

Source:Garcelle Beauvais's Instagram

We love a messy ponytail and Garcelle absolutely slays this one! Here, she rocked her locs in a wavy, high pony tail with bangs to frame her flawless face. What a slay!

3. Full Glam

Source:Garcelle Beauvais's Instagram

Garcelle is giving us full glam here in this neat, slicked-back ponytail that we love!

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Shares an Exciting Update on Her Career

Garcelle Beauvais is making major moves in her professional life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member recently took to Instagram to share a monumental update regarding her career, revealing an exciting development deal between her production company, Garcelle Beauvais Productions, and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment. "I’m so...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Hair#Reality Tv#Good Hair#The Jamie Foxx Show#Haitian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Footwear News

Marsai Martin Is Wrapped in a Bow in Strapless Gown and Platforms at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Marsai Martin was wrapped in a bow for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. The “Blackish” star posed for the awards in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. The blush pink number featured a strapless lace minidress silhouette. It was complete with a dramatic silky draped single shoulder, as well as a coordinating skirt knotted in the center like a bow. Martin’s outfit was finished with a set of sparkling Kallati drop earrings. How it started v How it’s going #NAACPImageAwards @dolcegabbana pic.twitter.com/Zbv79fOZM0 — Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) February 27, 2022 When it came to...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais Gets Real About Unfollowing Erika Jayne Amidst Filming Season 12

So far, the only concrete storyline that we know has made it into Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is Dorit Kemsley dealing with the fallout of her home invasion last year. However, eagle-eyed fans reportedly witnessed major conflicts amongst the cast while they filmed a trip in Aspen recently. Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were caught out unfollowing co-star Erika Janye, who likewise returned the favor, not long before that on social media. Stracke has since resumed keeping tabs on her controversial castmate – but not Beauvais. And she’s getting real about the situation of late.
TV & VIDEOS
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
915
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy