ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Long Island beats Merrimack 85-74

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers and Eral Penn scored 24 points apiece as Long Island topped Merrimack 85-74 on Thursday night.

Isaac Kante added 20 points and Alex Rivera had 12 points for Long Island (14-13, 11-6 Northeast Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Penn had 11 rebounds and Kante posted 10 rebounds.

Mikey Watkins had 15 points and six assists for the Warriors (13-16, 8-8), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Malik Edmead added 14 points. Ziggy Reid had 13 points and three blocks.

The Sharks evened the season series against the Warriors. Merrimack defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 82-77 on Dec. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indiana faces Orlando on 4-game road skid

Indiana Pacers (21-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-47, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -1.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana travels to Orlando looking to break its four-game road slide. The Magic are 8-31 in conference games. Orlando gives up 111.9 points...
NBA
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Associated Press

Houston hosts Los Angeles, aims to break home skid

Los Angeles Clippers (32-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-45, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end its three-game home slide with a victory over Los Angeles. The Rockets have gone 7-29 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks fifth in the Western Conference...
NBA
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (30-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (36-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -10; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Charlotte. He’s second in the NBA averaging 29.4 points per game. The Bucks are...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Brooklyn#Ap#Penn#Sharks#Warriors#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Associated Press

Detroit visits Washington following overtime win against Charlotte

Detroit Pistons (15-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Washington Wizards after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 127-126 in overtime. The Wizards are 20-20 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is 7-17 in games decided by...
NBA
The Associated Press

James and Doncic clash in Los Angeles-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (36-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-33, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles faces Dallas. James ranks third in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Doncic is sixth in the league averaging 27.6 points per game.
NBA
The Associated Press

Detroit hosts Carolina after Raymond’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Detroit after Lucas Raymond scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are 15-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
NHL
The Associated Press

New Jersey hosts Vancouver after Bratt’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (26-22-6, sixth in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (18-29-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -125, Canucks +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Vancouver Canucks after Jesper Bratt scored two goals in the Devils’ 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks. The...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Weekend Sports in Brief

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — With one day left before Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season, representatives for the league and union paused exchanging formal proposals Sunday and instead held a series of small meetings probing for what it would take to reach a deal.
JUPITER, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy