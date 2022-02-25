ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Strong lifts Northeastern over William & Mary 62-28

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Jason Strong also scored 13 points to carry Northeastern to a 62-28 win over William & Mary on Thursday night.

William & Mary was 11-of-51 shooting (21.6%), including 1 of 17 from 3-point range.

Jahmyl Telfort added 11 points and six assists for Northeastern (8-20, 2-15 Colonial Athletic Association), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Connor Kochera had nine points for the Tribe (5-25, 4-13), who have lost eight straight games.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Tribe. William & Mary defeated Northeastern 71-70 on Dec. 31.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

BASKETBALL
