ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Basile carries Wright State past Youngstown State 84-71

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile had 29 points and Tanner Holden added 27 points as Wright State topped Youngstown State 84-71 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had six rebounds and six assists, and Tim Finke added seven rebounds for Wright State (17-13, 14-7 Horizon League). Basile hit 12 of 16 shots. Holden also had 10 rebounds.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 20 points for the Penguins (18-12, 12-8). Tevin Olison added 19 points and Michael Akuchie had 12 points.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Penguins. Youngstown State defeated Wright State 90-87 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Detroit visits Washington following overtime win against Charlotte

Detroit Pistons (15-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Washington Wizards after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 127-126 in overtime. The Wizards are 20-20 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is 7-17 in games decided by...
NBA
The Associated Press

Houston hosts Los Angeles, aims to break home skid

Los Angeles Clippers (32-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-45, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end its three-game home slide with a victory over Los Angeles. The Rockets have gone 7-29 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks fifth in the Western Conference...
NBA
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (30-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (36-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -10; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Charlotte. He’s second in the NBA averaging 29.4 points per game. The Bucks are...
NBA
The Associated Press

Detroit hosts Carolina after Raymond’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Detroit after Lucas Raymond scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are 15-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Youngstown, OH
College Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Basketball
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
The Associated Press

Atlanta visits Boston following Young’s 41-point performance

Atlanta Hawks (29-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Boston Celtics after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Hawks’ 127-100 win over the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston...
NBA
The Associated Press

Vegas faces San Jose, aims to break home skid

San Jose Sharks (24-23-6, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-4, third in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Vegas plays San Jose looking to break its three-game home slide. The Golden Knights are 9-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Vegas leads the Western Conference with 5.3 assists per game,...
NHL
The Associated Press

Lightning take on the Senators, seek 5th straight victory

Ottawa Senators (19-27-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (34-11-6, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay aims to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Lightning take on Ottawa. The Lightning have gone 9-5-1 against division opponents. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference with 5.8...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy