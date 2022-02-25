ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezikpe carries Old Dominion past FAU 70-51

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 17 points and 17 rebounds to carry Old Dominion to a 70-51 win over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points and six rebounds for Old Dominion (11-17, 6-9 Conference USA). Austin Trice added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Owls’ 27.3 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Old Dominion opponent this season.

Vladislav Goldin had 13 points for the Owls (15-13, 8-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

The Monarchs leveled the season series against the Owls. Florida Atlantic defeated Old Dominion 81-62 on Feb. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

