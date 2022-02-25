ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Warrick lifts Northern Kentucky over Robert Morris 78-64

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick matched his career high with 30 points as Northern Kentucky got past Robert Morris 78-64 on Thursday night.

Warrick shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner had 10 points and six rebounds for Northern Kentucky (17-11, 13-6 Horizon League).

Kam Farris had 14 points for the Colonials (7-22, 5-15). Kahliel Spear added 12 points and Matt Mayers had 11 points.

The Norse evened the season series against the Colonials. Robert Morris defeated Northern Kentucky 74-64 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

