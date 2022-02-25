ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Burford scores 21 to lead Elon over Hofstra 81-55

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Darius Burford had 21 points as Elon romped past Hofstra 81-55 on Thursday night.

Hunter McIntosh had 18 points for Elon (9-21, 6-11 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its four-game losing streak. Andrew Junkin added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Graham had 12 points.

The Pride’s 29.5 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Elon opponent this season.

Omar Silverio had 10 points for the Pride (19-10, 11-5), whose six-game win streak was broken. Darlinstone Dubar added 10 points.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

