With Dan Lanning's first spring camp less than two weeks away, we felt it the opportune time to begin our position previews. These stories will aim to provide fans a better understanding of where things stand at each position group. We'll do that by acknowledging who returns, who is new and in what ways we expect spring football to impact the position group. I'll close by making a prediction of what the expected two-deep will look when the team opens the 2022 season with Georgia in Atlanta in September.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO