ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Bites of Life: The mystery of missing matter

By Chloe Vasquez
themacweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Far out in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Galaxy lies a small unregarded yellow sun. Orbiting this at a distance of roughly 92 million miles is an utterly insignificant little blue green planet whose ape-descended life forms are so amazingly primitive that...

themacweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Mysterious Expanding Regions of Dark Matter to Are Black Holes Holograms? (The Galaxy Report)

“The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch. Today’s stories range from astrophysicists use scientific theory and broader questions about how life alters a planet to alien contact may be happening all around us, and more.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Mysterious Expanding Regions of Dark Matter May Challenge Established Physics

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Astronomers have discovered a potential challenge to the established physics of the universe by studying the evolution of a mysterious type of matter at the center of hundreds of distant galaxies. The results from a new study...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Dark Matter#Theoretical Physics#Galaxy Cluster
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
Phys.org

Mysteries and music: listening in to underwater life

When marine researchers started recording sounds in the seagrass meadows of the Mediterranean Sea they picked up a mysterious sound, like the croak of a frog, that resounded within the dense foliage—and nowhere else. "We recorded over 30 seagrasses and it was always there and no-one knew the species...
WILDLIFE
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Space.com

Mysterious repeating fast radio burst from space looks strangely familiar, scientists realize

Scientists got a strange sense of déjà vu when they took a close look at a mysterious series of bright flashes in a galaxy just 12 million light-years away. The flashes, known as a repeating fast radio burst (FRB), appear surprisingly similar to flashes found in the Crab Nebula. The Crab Nebula is a famous remnant from an old stellar explosion, or supernova, that humans observed in 1054 AD, which was recorded by several distinct cultures. The colorful remnants have displayed bright and brilliant flashes that look a lot like the newly found FRBs, which occurred in the galaxy M81, researchers said.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Outsider.com

NASA Identifies 4,000 Foot-Wide Asteroid Approaching Earth

There’s something less-than-pleasant possibly hurtling itself very close to the surface of Earth. Scientists are now left calculating and plotting what this 4,000 foot-wide asteroid could potentially do within the next week or so. According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, this asteroid is going to hopefully pass...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Axion Dark Matter: A Solution to a Great Physics Mystery?

Scientists from Durham University and Kings College London have presented a theoretical review in a new study strongly supporting the search for axion dark matter. The identity of dark matter, which makes up 85% of the matter in the universe, is one of the big unanswered questions in particle physics.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Grey matter covariation and the role of emotion reappraisal in mental wellbeing and resilience after early life stress exposure

Resilience is a process of adaptive recovery crucial in maintaining mental wellbeing after stress exposure. A psychological factor known to buffer stress and promote positive wellbeing outcomes is the ability to regulate emotions. However, the neural networks underlying resilience, and the possible mediating role of emotion regulation, remain largely unknown. Here, we examined the association between resilience and grey matter covariation (GMC) in healthy adults with and without early life stress (ELS) exposure, and whether emotion regulation mediated this brain-resilience association. Source-based morphometry was used to identify spatial patterns of common GMC in 242 healthy participants. Wellbeing was measured using the COMPAS-W Wellbeing Scale. Linear mixed models were run to establish associations between GMC and wellbeing scores. Moderated mediation models were used to examine a conditional mediating effect of emotion regulation on the brain-wellbeing relationship, moderated by ELS exposure. Distinct ELS-related morphometric patterns were found in association with resilience. In participants without ELS exposure, decreased GMC in the temporo-parietal regions was associated with wellbeing. In participants with ELS exposure, we observed increased patterns of covariation in regions related to the salience and executive control networks, and decreased GMC in temporo-parietal areas, which were associated with resilience. Cognitive reappraisal mediated the brain-wellbeing relationship in ELS-exposed participants only. Patterns of stronger GMC in regions associated with emotional and cognitive functioning in ELS-exposed participants with high levels of wellbeing may indicate possible neural signatures of resilience. This may be further heightened by utilising an adaptive form of emotion regulation.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy