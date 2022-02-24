ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona, Napoli players hold 'Stop War' banner ahead of Europa League match

By Sam Marsden
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona and Napoli players held up a "Stop War" banner ahead of their Europa League tie on Thursday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Players and coaching staff from both teams came together minutes before kickoff at the Diego...

